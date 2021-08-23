Exports rise 20.3% y/y in July, beating forecast

Thailand's exports rose a bigger-than-expected 20.27% in July from a year earlier, as global demand improved, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 19.7% in July in a Reuters poll and after a rise of 43.82% in June.

The Commerce Ministry said exports from the real sector, which excluded gold, oil-related products and arms, leapt by 25.38% year-on-year.

For the first seven months to July, total exports expanded by 16.20% with a trade surplus of $2.6 billion.

Exports are the key driver of the economy, replacing the tourism sector which has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



