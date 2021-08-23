Ex-Revenue Department chief refused bail

File photo of then Revenue Department director-general Satit Rungkasiri taken on March 1, 2013. (Bangkok Post photo)

Former Revenue Department director-general Satit Rungkasiri, last week sentenced to life imprisonment over a value-added tax refund scam, was denied bail ahead of his appeal on Monday.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday rejected bail requests by Satit and accomplice, Supakij or Siripong Riyakarn, a former chief of the district 22 office (Bang Rak), citing a flight risk.

Satit sought a release on bail worth 800,000 baht while Sapakij put up bail valued at 1.8 million baht.

Last Thursday, the court ruled Satit, Supakij and Prasit Anyachote guilty of VAT refund falsification causing damages worth over 3 billion baht to the Revenue Department.

According to the court, Satit and Supakij conspired to carry out corruption and conducted malfeasance of duty by concealing falsified VAT refunds for 25 companies which were not eligible for them. This resulted in a loss of 3.09 billion baht to the state from 2012 to 2013.

The court handed down sentences of life imprisonment to the two accused.

The court also gave a jail sentence of six years and eight months to Prasit who received the tax refund money and later shared it with Satit and Supakij.

The court acquitted a fourth defendant, Kittisak Anyachote, who is a son of Prasit.

The first, second and third defendants were ordered by the court to return 3.09 billion baht to the state.