Project a boon for high tech

Thai and Chinese authorities have agreed to launch the Thailand-Guangdong cooperation project to promote high-tech industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), as well as the green economy in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area.

The project, which also covers digital and 5G wireless technology, healthcare and smart city development, is expected to boost investment and take Thai industries to the next level.

"It is a collaboration between EEC and China's Greater Bay Area [GBA] which includes Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao," said Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Mr Suriya, together with Ma Xingrui, governor of Guangdong, on Wednesday co-chaired the Thailand-Guangdong High-Level Cooperation Conference on stronger strategic synergy between the GBA and the EEC for a better future via video conference.

Mr Suriya said Thai and Chinese officials resolved to set up a joint working group which will look for potential investment projects in key industries and work on development of technologies and innovations for mutual benefits.

He also encouraged officials to support supply chain connectivity in a range of business fields, including EVs, robotics, modern agriculture and clean energy.

Mr Suriya also suggested "four connections" to forge an even deeper cooperation between the two countries.

One is a policy connection which is aimed to link the government's Thailand 4.0 scheme and bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic model with China's five-year economic and social development plan, which has been implemented from this year, and Guangdong's development plan.

Thailand 4.0 scheme emphasises a transition to technological advances and high-level services while BCG supports economic sustainability through wise use of resources with no or minimal impact on the environment.

Next is a physical connection between infrastructure and facilities by land, sea and air.

Third is a connection between laws to reduce trade and investment obstacles, notably non-tariff barriers, between the two countries.

The last is a connection between people. Both governments should support exchanges between people and reduce hindrances to travel.

The EEC, which covers areas in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, is the government's flagship scheme aimed to build a high-tech industrial hub for 12 targeted S-curve industries, including new-generation cars, smart electronics, and medical and wellness tourism.