Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Booming fruit shipments boosted by promotions
Business

Booming fruit shipments boosted by promotions

published : 27 Aug 2021 at 07:33

newspaper section: Business

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

Thailand's frozen and processed fruit exports amounted to 131 billion baht in the first seven months this year.
Thailand's frozen and processed fruit exports amounted to 131 billion baht in the first seven months this year.

Propelled by soaring exports in the first seven months of 2021, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has set his sights on raising fruit shipments this year to 180 billion baht, representing growth of more than 30% for the whole year.

Thai fruit export prospects remain promising, but Mr Jurin has urged provincial commercial officials and Thai commercial ambassadors in foreign countries to work together, while the manufacturing sector needs to produce high-quality products demanded by the market.

He said the marketing sector must find additional export markets such as Chile, which now wants more Thai mangosteens and longkongs.

"2021 is likely to be a golden year for the Thai fruit trade, with the country's fruit exports continuing to expand significantly along with other important export products," Mr Jurin said.

According to the ministry, Thailand's frozen and processed fruit exports brought in 131 billion baht in the first seven months this year, an increase of 48.3%.

The robust export growth was attributed partly to a policy delegated by Mr Jurin, who assigned commercial ambassadors in foreign countries the role of salesmen.

In addition, there were online business matching events between foreign importers and Thai fruit traders, in-store promotional activities at leading department stores and key markets in foreign countries, and sales promotion activities on global online platforms such as BigBasket of India and Tmall in China.

"The Thai Fruits Golden Months project has been a successful sales promotion. Over the past seven months, the project has been held in eight locations in China -- Nanning, Hainan, Chongqing, Qingdao, Shanghai, Chengdu, Dalian and Foshan -- generating combined sales of up to 15 billion baht," he said.

Mr Jurin said for the remainder of the year the ministry will organise the promotion in five more locations -- Xiamen, Nanchang, Kunming, Wuhan and Nanning -- hoping to generate 5 billion baht.

In a related development, Mr Jurin yesterday witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of purchase (MoP) between Thai fruit exporters and importers from many countries such as India, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, China, Japan, Spain, South Korea and Indonesia. The deals are worth a combined 2.39 billion baht.

The MoP happened after the ministry held two online business matching events between Thailand's eastern producers and importers on March 24 and 25, and Thailand's southern and northern producers and importers on July 22-23.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Ronaldo tipped to leave Juve for Man City before transfer window shuts

PARIS: Premier League champions Manchester City were reported to be closing in on a deal late Thursday to bring Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back to England.

08:04
Thailand

273 Covid fatalities, 18,702 cases

There were 273 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,702 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

07:51
World

'Total panic' as deadly blasts rock Kabul airport

KABUL: Bodies were strewn face-down in a shallow canal at the scene of twin blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday, as wounded people in blood- soaked clothes were ferried away in wheelbarrows.

07:45