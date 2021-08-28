Restaurateurs fume at new rules

People walk in the quiet Siam Paragon shopping centre as the government orders all malls in Bangkok and other provinces hit hardest by Covid-19 to close. (Photo: Arnun Chonmhatrakoo)

Restaurant and retail operators have vented their deep disappointment over the government's new directives, saying such requirements are impractical and unrealistic.

Leading restaurant chains such as Minor Food, the Mall Group, Zen Plc and Mae Sri Ruen restaurant all predict it is unlikely they can revive their business with the new guidelines issued by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday.

The CCSA lifted most restrictions on retail and dining from next month. Restaurants are allowed to resume dine-in services, with 75% capacity allowed for outdoor dining spaces and 50% for air-conditioned locations.

But all service staff at restaurants must have two doses of vaccine and be tested with antigen test kits every 5-7 days. The new guidelines also require customers to show proof of vaccination and have negative tests before entering restaurants.

"This means only a small number of customers will be allowed to dine in restaurants. We plan to only open restaurants where we already provide delivery," said Prapat Siangjan, chief operating officer of Minor Food Group.

"The new directive does not help restaurant operators as much as we hoped, so it is better to keep our 280 restaurants shuttered until more practical guidelines are provided. We will only open some branches when we are confident it will not lead to a loss."

Mr Prapat called on the government to relax the measure by reducing the staff requirement to one jab.

Riverside Plaza Bangkok on Charoen Nakhon Road temporarily closes as diners queue for deliveries and takeaways.

Chan Ruengrung, executive vice-president of Mae Sri Ruen restaurant chain, said that it is very difficult for both restaurant operators and customers to follow the new restaurant's guidelines.

"Thais love freedom. They will not be happy to take an antigen test every time they want to eat at a restaurant," he said. "This requirement is not practical because restaurants are never as crowded as supermarkets or convenience stores.

Mr Chan said roughly 50% of his restaurant staff received a first jab and none have a second shot.

"We believe many restaurateurs are in the same situation. If the government really wants to help us, it should prioritise restaurant employees for vaccine allocation, he said.

Mae Sri Ruen has closed three restaurants permanently in the first half this year and plans to shutter two more restaurants soon.

Voralak Tulaphorn, chief marketing officer of the Mall Group Co, said it is quite difficult to ask all of the Mall's tenants to have two jabs.

"Could the CCSA ease the requirement to only one jab and one antigen test a month?" asked Ms Voralak.

Boonyong Tansakul, chief executive at Zen Corporation Plc, the operator of Zen, AKA, On the Table and Tummour chains, called for flexibility on the condition of two jabs.