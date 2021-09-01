Siam Makro surges on B218bn deal to control Lotus stores

FILE PHOTO: Sompong Rungnirattisai (left), chief executive officer of Ek-Chai Distribution System Co Ltd, the operator of the Lotus hypermarket chain, Piyawat Titasattavorakul (second from left), vice chairman of the executive committee of CP All Plc, Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (second from right) and Siriporn Dechsingha (right), chief corporate communications officer of Siam Makro Plc, the cash & carry store operator, hold a conference to help solve problem of vegetable and fruit oversupply on March 10, 2021. (Photo supplied)

Siam Makro Plc surged as much as 24% after Thailand’s biggest operator of cash-and-carry stores announced a plan worth about 218 billion to take control of retailer Lotus from other affiliates of the Charoen Pokphand Group.

The share-price gain was the biggest since August 2013, with the deal leading to Siam Makro taking a 76% stake in the Lotus chain in Thailand, which has about 2,000 outlets, and Malaysia, with a much smaller footprint. Lotus runs outlets ranging from grocery stores, hypermarkets and convenience shops.

The deal involves purchases of new shares of Lotus’s parent, closely held CP Retail Holding Co, by current owners including listed firms CP All Plc and Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, according to a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. That will trigger a mandatory tender, and after existing owners buy the new shares, they will then sell them to a unit of Siam Makro, the statement said.

Siam Makro’s largest shareholders are units of the Charoen Pokphand Group, a holding company of the Chearavanont family, Thailand’s richest dynasty. The group is Southeast Asia’s largest animal feed and meat processor, runs the country’s 7-Eleven convenience network, controls the wireless network of True Corp Plc and has an array of property developments.

Siam Makro can use Charoen Pokphand’s “retailing expertise to help improve its property management and unlock value in the future,” Sirima Dissara, an analyst at SCB Securities Co, wrote in a note Wednesday. “It will be able to collaborate with companies under the CP Group to boost revenue and optimise costs.”

Lotus was founded by Charoen Pokphand in 1994 with Tesco Plc as a partner. The UK firm bought control after the Thai company was hit by the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Last year, though, the British firm sold its stake back to the local partner in a $10.6 billion deal that required the Thai antitrust agency’s approval based on conditions including more separation between CP All and Siam Makro.

After the tender and share swaps, Siam Makro will control 76% of Lotus, according to the exchange statement.

Shares of CP All rose as much as 4.2% and Charoen Pokphand Foods was up as much as 1.8%.