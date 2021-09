Public debt to GDP ratio at 55.59% as of July

Thailand's ratio of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 55.59% as of July, up from 55.20% in the previous month, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

That compares with the current debt ceiling of 60% of GDP, which can be raised if needed, as the country deals with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, according to Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.