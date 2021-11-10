Post teams up with Taboola

Bangkok Post Plc, Thailand's leading English-language news media, has announced its partnership with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, in order to create an engaging user experience for readers while allowing the publisher to monetise its website and optimise content.

The Bangkok Post has chosen Taboola, a Nasdaq-listed company, to provide content recommendations and monetisation tools for its online readership, which currently reaches 10 million readers per month, using Taboola's industry leading offerings such as Taboola Feed, Taboola Newsroom and more.

To date, Taboola has helped the publisher generate a 40% increase in revenue.

The new partnership aims for new and consistent engagement and monetisation opportunities on the publisher's website.

Taboola is a powerful engine that delivers what is relevant, interesting and new to target audiences, helping digital properties drive business results by reaching their readers more effectively -- in line with what the Bangkok Post is hoping to achieve.

"This is a very important time for the Bangkok Post's growing digital properties and we are pleased with the results Taboola has already managed to achieve for us. We hope this partnership will continue to drive growth for our publication so that we can continue being the news outlet that everybody trusts and believes in," said Chaiyadej Suwanparisut, first vice-president for digital business transformation at the Bangkok Post.

Taboola's chief executive and founder Adam Singolda welcomed the partnership.

"We are pleased to work with Bangkok Post, a longstanding provider of local news that has delivered quality journalism consistently. We look forward to supporting their mission by providing the discovery engine and technology they need to grow audiences and keep them engaged."