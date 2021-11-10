Bank of Thailand holds key rate at record low, as expected

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low again on Wednesday, as widely expected, to support the economy as the country tries to revive the vital tourism sector.

The BoT’s monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a 12th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020.

All 21 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BoT to stay on hold through 2022.