Bank of Thailand holds key rate at record low, as expected
Business

Bank of Thailand holds key rate at record low, as expected

published : 10 Nov 2021 at 14:11

writer: Reuters

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low again on Wednesday, as widely expected, to support the economy as the country tries to revive the vital tourism sector.

The BoT’s monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a 12th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020.

All 21 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BoT to stay on hold through 2022. 

