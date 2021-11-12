MRTA readies bidding for for Purple Line extension

The northern section of the Purple Line is operational and the bidding for the southern extension is planned. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) is gearing up to invite companies to submit a tender for the extension of the Purple Line electric rail services, which will connect Tao Poon and Rat Burana.

The process will be carried out under International Competitive Bidding (ICB) procedures, and bid envelopes can be purchased until Dec 24, the MRTA said.

The decision to start the bidding process was taken after the MRTA assessed the public's opinion on the project, as well as recommendations from the Comptroller General's Department.

The project, which will see the Purple Line extended by 23 kilometres, is worth 78 billion baht.

Work on the extension will be divided into six phases, the first of which will see the line extended by three stations, or 4.8km, beyond its current terminus in Tao Poon to the National Library of Thailand.

In the second phase, three more stations will be built between the National Library of Thailand and Phan Fa, over a distance of 2.4km, while the next phase of work will see three additional stations built between Phan Fa with Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge.

The fourth and fifth phases will see the line further extended to Dao Khanong and Khru Nai, while work on the sixth phase mainly concerns the railway signalling system along the extension.

Once completed, the line will connect Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, via Thon Buri and Phra Nakhon districts. While construction is expected to begin next year, the extension is projected to open in 2027.