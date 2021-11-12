Section
Business

JR West unit inks partnership with Mall Group

published : 12 Nov 2021 at 12:13

writer: Kyodo News

An artist's impression of the Emsphere, a new shopping arcade which is expected to be operational in 2023. (The Mall Group photo)
The shopping centre operating unit of West Japan Railway Co, known as JR West, has concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with the Mall Group calling for the referral of potential Japanese tenants to commercial facilities run by the Bangkok-based company.

Under the deal, JR West Japan Shopping Center Development Co, the wholly-owned subsidiary of JR West, will provide the Thai group with information on Japanese tenants and give support for the building of business relationships while assisting Japanese companies' forays into overseas markets.

It is the JR West unit's first partnership with a Thai operator of shopping malls and other commercial facilities.

For the present, it will introduce Japanese tenants to EmSphere to be opened in Prompong area in December 2023, according to an official of JR West Japan Shopping Center Development.

In the future, the Japanese firm will do the same for other commercial facilities operated by the Thai partner.

