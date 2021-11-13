Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Motor Expo faces screening hurdles
Business

Motor Expo faces screening hurdles

Some visitors need to take a Covid-19 test before entering

published : 13 Nov 2021 at 07:00

newspaper section: Business

writer: Lamonphet Apisitniran

Visitors congregate around cars at last year's Motor Expo. Up to 800,000 visitors are expected to come to the event this year.
Visitors congregate around cars at last year's Motor Expo. Up to 800,000 visitors are expected to come to the event this year.

Organisers of the 38th Thailand International Motor Expo, which starts on Dec 1, expect the car event to generate slightly less than the 40 billion baht it made last year due to stricter Covid-19 entry screening.

Up to 800,000 visitors are expected to come to the Impact Challenger exhibition centre, while 200,000 are set to view the 12-day event online.

Car bookings, with prices of 1-1.4 million baht a unit on average, are expected to reach 30,000 units.

"The Motor Expo will benefit from the government's reopening of the country," said Kwanchai Paphatphong, chairman of the committee organising the event, adding that the reopening will lead to good business sentiment and help people's purchasing power recover.

"We believe people who want to buy new cars will buy them at the event."

He said the event will be held under strict public health measures to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

People who have received two vaccine doses will be allowed to visit the event while those who have received only one dose are required to use a rapid antigen test kit (ATK) before entering.

"The visitors must do the testing and pay for it themselves," said Mr Kwanchai.

The organiser is negotiating with hospitals and agencies which sell ATKs to ensure that those sold at the event cost less than 100 baht.

Last year, the Motor Expo recorded car bookings of around 34,000 units. Around 1.3-1.5 million people visited the event.

The 2021 event will showcase 32 car brands and 12 motorcycle brands.

Electric cars and boats will also be part of this year's show.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Climate talks down to the wire

GLASGOW: A new draft COP26 statement called on nations to ease reliance on fossil fuels and boost funding to help vulnerable nations face the climate crisis as talks entered their final hours on Friday.

12 Nov 2021
World

Partial lockdown returns in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM: Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will close early and sporting events will be held without fans under a three-week, partial lockdown expected to be announced in the Netherlands later on Friday.

12 Nov 2021
Sports

Thailand's Weka wins Optimist Asian title

PATTAYA: Weka Bhanubandh won the well-deserved title of 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian champion on Friday, keeping in Thailand the trophy won by his predecessor Panwa Boonak in 2018 and 2019.

12 Nov 2021