Motor Expo faces screening hurdles

Some visitors need to take a Covid-19 test before entering

Visitors congregate around cars at last year's Motor Expo. Up to 800,000 visitors are expected to come to the event this year.

Organisers of the 38th Thailand International Motor Expo, which starts on Dec 1, expect the car event to generate slightly less than the 40 billion baht it made last year due to stricter Covid-19 entry screening.

Up to 800,000 visitors are expected to come to the Impact Challenger exhibition centre, while 200,000 are set to view the 12-day event online.

Car bookings, with prices of 1-1.4 million baht a unit on average, are expected to reach 30,000 units.

"The Motor Expo will benefit from the government's reopening of the country," said Kwanchai Paphatphong, chairman of the committee organising the event, adding that the reopening will lead to good business sentiment and help people's purchasing power recover.

"We believe people who want to buy new cars will buy them at the event."

He said the event will be held under strict public health measures to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

People who have received two vaccine doses will be allowed to visit the event while those who have received only one dose are required to use a rapid antigen test kit (ATK) before entering.

"The visitors must do the testing and pay for it themselves," said Mr Kwanchai.

The organiser is negotiating with hospitals and agencies which sell ATKs to ensure that those sold at the event cost less than 100 baht.

Last year, the Motor Expo recorded car bookings of around 34,000 units. Around 1.3-1.5 million people visited the event.

The 2021 event will showcase 32 car brands and 12 motorcycle brands.

Electric cars and boats will also be part of this year's show.