PM preaches moderation in Apec speech

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attends the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders Week, a virtual event hosted by New Zealand, from Government House. Thailand will host the 2022 Apec summit under the theme of 'Open. Connect. Balance'. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday outlined Thailand's priorities for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2022 during a keynote speech for the forum's CEO summit.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut told the Apec CEO summit how there will be opportunities to create a sustainable and balanced post-Covid future.

Part of how that can be achieved is by shifting attitudes towards "moderation", the PM said via teleconference.

Gen Prayut further said that Thailand has adopted a so-called Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG) as part of the nation's strategy for post-Covid economic recovery.

He added that such a model would also be a priority for Apec 2022, which Thailand will host.

"In addition, Thailand strives to take forward Apec's previous achievements and translate the Putrajaya Vision 2040 into concrete actions," Gen Prayut said, adding this would be done through trade and investment, digital and innovation measures, and via sustainability and engagement.

The Apec CEO Summit is an influential meeting of business and government in the Asia-Pacific region. This round was held in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov 11-12.

In his address, the prime minister also congratulated the New Zealand Apec Business Advisory Council for the success of the meeting held during another challenging year due to the pandemic.

"However, the 2021 Apec, hosted by New Zealand and in the spirit of cooperation, has proven that Apec can stand up to challenges through public health rehabilitation, border re-openings, and economic recovery, all for the better livelihood of the people, the world we live in, and shared prosperity," he said.

In closing, Gen Prayut affirmed that Thailand would continue Apec's work, and provide new perspectives on other relevant issues, especially in the context of the post-Covid world.