Cabinet approves new 2022 tourism campaign

Kata Beach in Phuket, ready for the reopening Phuket sandbox programme in July. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

The cabinet has approved a new tourist promotion campaign, "Visit Thailand Year 2022”, and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has formed a committee to oversee pandemic-related obstacles for the sector.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the cabinet on Tuesday approved the ministry's proposed campaign in line with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's target of reviving the tourism industry.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand will oversee the campaign to draw foreign visitors to travel in Thailand using a budget drawn from both the government and private sector. The campaign will focus on Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ayutthaya,” Mr Pipat said.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the goal of the campaign is a hotel occupancy rate of 50% in targeted provinces.

“Promotional packages will be offered in collaboration with hotels and airlines. The TAT has ordered its overseas and domestic offices to revise their working plan for 2022 to meet the target of the campaign,” Mr Yuthasak said.

“We will focus on the Middle East and Indian markets in the coming year.”

He said the CCSA also approved on Nov 12 the establishment of a new Centre for Tourism and Sports Situation Administration, chaired by Chote Trachu, permanent secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, to focus on easing difficulties encountered when traveling during the pandemic.

Mr Yuthasak said the centre will help visitors with Covid-19 prevention procedures in order to travel to each province.

He said visitors to blue zone provinces must present a vaccine passport before entering, despite having already had to present it at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Mr Yuthasak said that with all the measures in place, the tourism sector is expected to rebound and meet a targeted recovery of 50% of 2019 revenue levels, or 1.5 trillion baht, by next year. It is expected to reach 80% of that same level, or 2.4 trillion baht, in 2023.