Prayut welcomes US investment

Prayut: Talks with US business leaders.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has welcomed pledges by American businesses to continue investing in Thailand which is being seen as recognition of the country's progress despite challenging times.

Gen Prayut on Thursday held a meeting with businessmen from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) via teleconference.

Speaking after the meeting, Gen Prayut said he discussed issues relating to Thailand's economic development, challenges and opportunities, and cooperation in times of Covid-19 and the post-Covid period.

Gen Prayut said businesses from Amcham expressed readiness to support the government's economic policy, adding that he presented the government's vision and working approaches in every dimension during the teleconference.

"The American businessmen were satisfied and pledged their cooperation with Thailand to work towards mutual growth and progress without leaving anyone behind, regardless if they are major transnational corporations or small businesses," he said.

"There are several businessmen from Amcham working in Thailand and making constant contributions to the country," the prime minister said.

Gen Prayut said he expects more future investment from American businesses in line with government policy which stresses the importance of the environment, climate change and bio, circular and green (BCG) economic development.

"Participants at the meeting praised our vision and approaches to steering the country forward," Gen Prayut said, adding that the American business group has invested about US$50 billion in Thailand and has pledged to expand investment further.

Gen Prayut said he stressed the need for investment in energy, digital technologies, research and development (R&D), and health tourism.

Asked by reporters if the American businessmen enquired about the political situation in Thailand, Gen Prayut said they hadn't. "They were not concerned. They did not mention anything about it," he said.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana also summed up key points from the meeting.

He said Gen Prayut thanked Amcham and the American private sector in Thailand for remaining a major ally in helping propel the country's economy forward, particularly in difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister told them that the Thai government has attached importance to holding talks and sharing views with the private sector to promote cooperation, particularly increasing Thailand's competitiveness to revive the post-Covid economy, Mr Thanakorn said.

Gen Prayut also assured the US business sector of Thailand's economic capabilities, and invited them to take part in efforts to revive the Thai economy and the regional economy by increasing cooperation and investment in Thailand, Mr Thanakorn said.

In reply, Gregory Wong, Amcham chairman, said the American private sector has been confident in Thailand's capabilities and is ready to work with the Thai government to push for Thailand to be a global economic hub, Mr Thanakorn said.

Mr Wong also pledged full cooperation in every aspect with the government and support for Thailand in hosting Apec next year, Mr Thanakorn said, adding that Mr Wong asked Thailand to view Amcham as a reliable ally.

The meeting showed that the government was ready to be open to suggestions from the business sector, Mr Thanakorn quoted Mr Wong as saying.