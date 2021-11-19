Telenor and CP in talks to merge telecom units

Customers at a DTAC office in Bangkok. (File photo)

The Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and Telenor of Norway are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand that could form a new mobile market leader in the country.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of SET-listed Total Access Communication (DTAC) and CP Group’s True Corp (True), Oslo-based Telenor said in a statement.

DTAC is currently valued at around $3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, while True has a value of $4.5 billion.

CP Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It would be the Norwegian firm’s second tie-up in Southeast Asia this year, following a June deal with Axiata Group Bhd to merge mobile operations in Malaysia in a $15-billion transaction, creating a new market leader there.

Mobile operators are facing pressure on profits in a challenging industry environment and mounting investment costs as new technologies such as 5G emerge.

“There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process,” the Norwegian company said.

Telenor serves 172 million customers with roughly half its revenue generated in Asia and half in the Nordic region. DTAC is ranked third in the Thai market behind first-place Advanced Info Service (AIS) and True Move.

A deal, if approved by regulators, would give the combined entity a market share in Thailand of around 54%, surpassing AIS. True has a total mobile subscriber base of 32 million while DTAC has 19.3 million. AIS has 43.7 million.

The transaction would be in line with Telenor’s strategy of reducing risk and unlocking more value from its Asian business units, Rosendal wrote in a note to clients.

“The potential for higher pricing power and capex synergies from a True deal would be positive, also in light of recent weak results from DTAC, which still has not recovered to pre-pandemic operating metrics,” he said.

Telenor shares were trading 1.1% higher on Friday. DTAC shares closed on Friday on the SET at 41.25 baht, up 25 satang from the day before, in trade worth 2.1 billion baht. True shares fell 6 satang to 4.32 baht, in heavy trade worth 5 billion baht.