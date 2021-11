Thailand has over 20,000 foreign visitors in Oct after gradual reopening

Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on November 1, 2021, as Thailand welcomes the first group of tourists fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus without quarantine. (AFP photo)

Thailand welcomed 20,272 foreign tourists in October, up from 1,201 foreign arrivals in the same period a year earlier, government data showed, due to a pilot tourism programme on the islands of Phuket and Samui.

The scheme was launched ahead of the country's wider quarantine-free reopening on Nov 1, aimed at restarting its important tourism sector.