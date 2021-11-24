Philippines limits rice imports from Vietnam

The rice harvest in Quezon province. The Philippines expects to harvest more than 11 million tonnes of rough rice in the second half of the year, bringing full-year production to more than 20 million tonnes, according to the Department of Agriculture. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HANOI: The Philippines, one of the world's biggest importers of rice, is taking steps to temporarily limit imports of the grain from Vietnam amid a big harvest at home, three rice traders and an agricultural official said on Wednesday.

The traders said that the Philippines' department of agriculture had suspended issuing sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for rice shipments from Vietnam. The Philippines is Vietnam's largest rice export market, accounting for 40% of its total rice shipments.

A spokesperson for the Philippines agriculture department confirmed that it was managing the issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPSIC) in accordance with demand.

"We import only what we need, and that we have enough supply at the moment, given the bumper wet season harvest," the spokesperson said in a response to a query from Reuters.

The Vietnam Food Association, whose members are the country's rice exporters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vietnam's rice shipments to the Philippines in the first 10 months of this year rose 12.3% from a year earlier to 2.09 million tonnes, according to government customs data.