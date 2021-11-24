Govt plans B76bn more support for farmers - Fin Min

Sparrows fly above a rice paddy in a farm in Bangkok on Nov 17, 2021. (AFP photo)

The government plans a further 76 billion baht support for rice farmers, the finance minister said on Wednesday, aiming to help ease pressure from falling prices.

The plan, by which the government will pay farmers the difference if crop prices are lower than reference prices set by the state, will seek cabinet approval on Tuesday, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference.

Speaking at a business seminar, Mr Arkhom said monetary policy must stay accommodative to support fiscal policy, while fiscal measures introduced must be supportive of business and households as the government tries to breathe life into its economy.