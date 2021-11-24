Samut Prakan PAO seeks direct rail link with Suvarnabhumi airport

The Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation wants its planned monorail project to link with Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

SAMUT PRAKAN: The Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) is seeking backing from airport authorities for a light rail project to connect with Suvarnabhumi airport.

The local government of Samut Prakan held talks with airport executives on Wednesday over a proposal to link the planned monorail line with the airport.

The Samut Prakan PAO planned to build a light rail route from Lat Prabang in Bangkok to Phraek Sa in the province. The 57-billion-baht project was approved by the local government in July last year and the cabinet in October last year.

The line -- running 30 kilometres with 15 stations -- will connect with the Airport Rail Link at Lat Krabang station and the BTS at Phraek Sa station.

The planned monorail route does not include a stop at Suvarnabhumi airport itself, and the local government wants to add one there.

Samut Prakan PAO chairwoman Nantida Kaewbuasai said a direct connection between the monorail and the airport would ease traffic congestion, especially during rush hours.

Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachon said the new plan would benefit air travellers using Suvarnabhumi but his deputy, Kerati Kijmanawat, said the proposal needed approval from the goverment first.