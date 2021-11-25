Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Diesel price to fall after change of blend
Business

Diesel price to fall after change of blend

published : 25 Nov 2021 at 04:03

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Retail prices of B7, B10 and B20 range from 28.59-28.8 baht a litre, with subsidies from the fuel fund at 1.99, 2.56 and 4.8 baht a litre respectively. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Retail prices of B7, B10 and B20 range from 28.59-28.8 baht a litre, with subsidies from the fuel fund at 1.99, 2.56 and 4.8 baht a litre respectively. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The price of diesel will fall below 28 baht per litre after energy officials decided to reduce the proportion of palm oil-derived methyl ester to only 7% and postponed the 10% and 20% methyl ester blended diesel from next month to March 2022.

Biodiesel B7 is a mix of diesel and 7% methyl ester, part of the state's efforts to reduce dependence on oil and support palm oil prices.

The reference price of methyl ester stands at 46.88 baht a litre while the ex-refinery price of biodiesel B7 is 20.3 baht a litre.

More methyl ester in biodiesel means a higher oil price at a time of the global oil price surge.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee (EPAC) decided that oil retailers would sell only biodiesel B7.

The move will lower the price of diesel in Bangkok and its vicinity to less than 28 baht a litre, said Wattanapong Kurovat, director-general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (Eppo).

"We have discussed with truck operators and the business sector before making the decision and they are okay with this measure," he said.

EPAC, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, also resolved to have oil traders maintain the oil trade margin at no more than 1.4 baht per litre, down from 1.8-2 baht per litre.

Mr Wattanapong said retail prices of B7, B10 and B20 range between 28.59-28.8 baht a litre, with subsidies from the fuel fund at 1.99, 2.56 and 4.8 baht a litre, respectively.

Under the sales of single grade biodiesel B7, the subsidies will fall to 2.95 billion baht a month, down from 4 billion baht a month, from Dec 1.

In another development, Eppo on Wednesday announced plans to add 1 gigawatt of electricity produced by clean energy resources between 2021 and 2030 in line with the state plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The 1GW additional electricity includes an increase of power imports from hydroelectric plants in neighbouring countries to 2,766 megawatts, up from 1,400MW in a previous plan.

Electricity from wind energy and waste-to-energy power plants will also increase.

However, electricity from solar energy, biomass and biogas will be reduced.

Gas- and coal-based power generation will also be reduced, with electricity from coal-fired power plants to fall to zero, down from 600MW.

In the next 10 years, the proportion of renewable energy used to produce electricity will increase to 26% of total fuels, up from the current 23%, said Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, Eppo's deputy director-general.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar to be absent from ASEM summit: sources

Myanmar's military government has informed host country Cambodia that it will not participate in a two-day summit involving leaders of Asia and Europe to be held virtually from Thursday, Asean sources said Wednesday.

24 Nov 2021
Business

Samut Prakan PAO seeks direct rail link with Suvarnabhumi airport

SAMUT PRAKAN: The Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) is seeking backing from airport authorities for a light rail project to connect with Suvarnabhumi airport.

24 Nov 2021
World

German parties to unveil deal for post-Merkel government

BERLIN: A centre-left-led alliance of parties is poised Wednesday to announce a deal to form Germany's new government, putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years.

24 Nov 2021