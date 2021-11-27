Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Excise tax on salty foods proposed
Business

Excise tax on salty foods proposed

published : 27 Nov 2021 at 07:11

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

A shopper purchases instant noodles at a supermarket.
A shopper purchases instant noodles at a supermarket.

The government is inching towards the introduction of an excise tax on salty, processed foods, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

While declining to specify the date of tax enforcement and tax rates, he said Thais consume more than 3,600 milligrammes of sodium per person daily, higher than the World Health Organization's recommendation of no more than 2,000 mg per day.

Such a tax will encourage the manufacturers of salty, processed food to reduce the sodium amount in their products, Mr Arkhom said.

During the initial phase, the tax aims to reduce sodium consumption by 20% to no more than 2,800 mg per person daily, he said.

High levels of sodium have been linked to high blood pressure as well as kidney and heart problems, said Mr Arkhom.

Nutthakorn Utensute, principal adviser on excise control system development for the Excise Department, said the tax targets instant noodles, frozen foods, snacks and seasoning sauces.

He said the tax collection will be enforced gradually with a target of curbing sodium consumption to no more than 2,800 mg per person per day within eight years.

Mr Nutthakorn said over the course of three meals, this results in roughly 900 mg per person per meal.

Food that contains more than 900 mg of sodium might risk higher taxes than those with lower sodium levels, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

New Covid alarm sounds

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned Thais to avoid travelling to countries where a new Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa has been found.

08:11
Thailand

6,073 new Covid cases, 32 new deaths

Thailand logged 6,073 new Covid-19 cases and 64 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

08:02
Sports

Leaders Bangkok United aim to maintain fine run

True Bangkok United look set to become the halfway leaders of the Thai League 1 season when they travel to Suphanburi on Sunday.

07:33