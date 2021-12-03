Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
US adopts rule that could see Chinese firms leave Wall Street
Business

US adopts rule that could see Chinese firms leave Wall Street

published : 3 Dec 2021 at 09:11

writer: AFP

A new US rule could force Chinese firms to leave Wall Street unless they open their books to American auditors.
A new US rule could force Chinese firms to leave Wall Street unless they open their books to American auditors.

WASHINGTON: US market regulators on Thursday announced the adoption of a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies from Wall Street exchanges if they fail to provide information to auditors, which is aimed primarily at Chinese firms.

The mandate requires companies to disclose whether they are "owned or controlled" by a government, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

Congress last year passed a law specifically targeting Chinese companies under which the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) must be able to inspect audits of foreign firms listed on US markets.

The law also requires companies to name any Chinese Communist Party members on their board of directors.

Beijing has refused to allow the PCAOB to inspect audits of companies registered in China and Hong Kong.

"We have a basic bargain in our securities regime... If you want to issue public securities in the US, the firms that audit your books have to be subject to inspection by the PCAOB," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

"The Commission and the PCAOB will continue to work together to ensure that the auditors of foreign companies accessing US capital markets play by our rules," he said. "We hope foreign governments will... take action to make that possible."

The SEC said there are about 220 firms located in jurisdictions with obstacles to PCAOB inspections.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Beijing has asked the "Chinese Uber" Didi to withdraw from Wall Street.

On Thursday, Alibaba's share price hit its lowest level in more than four years on rumors the Chinese e-commerce giant would exit US indices.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

US averts government shutdown one day ahead of deadline

WASHINGTON: The US Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to keep federal agencies running into 2022 and avert a costly holiday season government shutdown.

09:45
Business

US adopts rule that could see Chinese firms leave Wall Street

WASHINGTON: US market regulators on Thursday announced the adoption of a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies from Wall Street exchanges if they fail to provide information to auditors, which is aimed primarily at Chinese firms.

09:11
Sports

Ronaldo's 800th career goal begins Man Utd revival as Carrick walks away

MANCHESTER: Michael Carrick exited Manchester United with a win as Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed 800 goals for club and country with a double to see off Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday.

08:45