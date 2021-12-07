Campaign launched to promote digital IDs

Platform could have several valuable uses

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has launched a campaign to promote the importance of digital IDs among the public and foster cooperation between relevant agencies to achieve integrated digital ID adoption.

The campaign, called the "MEiD Seamless … Thai Services (Digital ID)" programme, is part of a government push that includes legislation and relevant standards.

In July, the cabinet approved in principle a development plan for digital ID to facilitate online transactions and ensure security for users through the use of a facial verification service.

Chaichana Mitrpant, executive director of ETDA, said it was a challenge to make all relevant stakeholders attach importance to the adoption of digital IDs.

He said ETDA is accelerating efforts to improve people's quality of life through digital tech adoption.

"ETDA has proposed the guidelines, standards and regulatory measures that support the use of the digital ID system in all online transactions, as well as collaborated with partners to develop innovations and solutions to enhance digital ID performance via the regulatory ETDA Sandbox project," said Mr Chaichana.

The push for an inclusive digital ID platform requires close collaboration between public and private sectors, as well as promoting its importance among the general public, he said.

Digital ID adoption could be useful for various public services such as driving licences, e-passports, e-health services, e-education, e-commerce and e-Covid passports.

According to a survey conducted by ETDA in November, most people want to have more convenient solutions and instant services as well as effective channels with greater security to facilitate their daily lifestyles.

It also discovered two-thirds of respondents experienced the use of digital ID through various service providers.

Some 75% said digital ID would make it convenient for identity verification, while 65% believe digital ID could help ward off the risk of identity forgery.

A full 63% of respondents believe digital ID would ensure better personal data protection.

The campaign's activities are focused on social media platforms, such as Facebook: MEiD, Line: @meid_thailand, and Twitter: MEiD.

In a related development, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission unveiled a mobile ID system that aims to facilitate users' identity verification using mobile phones when engaging in transactions with state and private organisations.

Users first apply for the mobile ID system through mobile operators. Then they can use the mobile ID as part of their identity verification instead of national ID cards.

The trial service began on Dec 3, with Advanced Info Service customers able to use their mobile ID to open bank accounts at nine branches of Bangkok Bank.