Consumer confidence at 7-month high

Consumer confidence improved for a third straight month in November to reach a seven-month high, according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerceshowed on Thursday.

Confidence was bolstered by an easing of coronavirus curbs and a reopening of the country's tourism sector, the UTTC said.

The consumer index increased to 44.9 in November from 43.9 in October.