Insurance head poised to increase fund

The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) plans to enhance the size of the General Insurance Fund (GIF) to help insurance companies handle liquidity issues amid the pandemic as well as set up a new assessment unit to prepare the industry for emerging diseases.

OIC secretary-general Suttipol Taweechaikarn said insurance companies continue to be battered by the surge in claims from Covid policies, with lump-sum payments causing huge losses as these claims are depleting companies' capital reserves and liquidity.

Since the third wave of the pandemic erupted in the second quarter, two companies -- Asia Insurance and The One Insurance -- have been forced to shut down due to such issues.

"If necessary, the OIC will increase the GIF's capital size. The commission is studying the regulations related to the increase of the fund's size," Mr Suttipol said.

"With support from insurance companies, the OIC will back the fund capital increase to raise public trust in the market and confidence in the insurance system."

Learning from Covid-19's impact on the industry, he said the OIC is considering setting up a new work unit to evaluate future emerging diseases to assess insurance risks.

The unit would assist in designing insurance products, conditions, coverage and premium rates to lessen the effects new diseases would have on the stability of the insurance sector as a whole.

"If the risks can be assessed correctly, insurance companies will not sell more policies than they can afford. Sixteen insurance companies offered Covid policies with lump-sum payments, but only two have had to close because the rest recognised the risks and their limits," said Mr Suttipol.

Several companies knew when to stop accepting new customers because they conducted effective risk analysis and put a cap on their sales. Hence, when claims from such policies surged, these companies were able to retain their capital funds and financial positions, he said.

Mr Suttipol said a stress test suggested the insurance industry is still in a strong position. Customers should be confident that the current liquidity issue will not cause a widespread crisis in the industry or economy, he said.

He said two other non-life insurance companies with severe liquidity issues -- Syn Mun Kong Insurance (SMK) and Thai Insurance (TIC) -- also recently showed signs of recovery.

SMK informed the commission there is a group of investors interested in funding the company, while TIC successfully increased its capital reserves and is likely able to pay outstanding claims, said Mr Suttipol.