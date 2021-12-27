Indonesia building medical tourism hospital in Bali

A view of the beach devoid of people at Sanur, near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Oct 14, 2021. Sanur is the location of new medical tourism hospital currently under construction. (AFP)

Indonesia is building a hospital that will be run in partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic as part of a bid to recoup $7 billion in outbound medical tourism.

President Joko Widodo seeks to bring in wealthy Indonesians and foreign visitors to the Bali International Hospital, which will start operating in mid-2023, he said at the groundbreaking event on Monday. The facility is being built in the Sanur area known for its white sand beaches.

About 2 million Indonesians travel to countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and the US for medical treatment each year due to a lack of trust and limited capacity in the local health system. That results in 97 trillion rupiah ($7 billion) of annual losses for the country, said Jokowi, as the president’s known. The hospital will be part of his broader bid to reduce imports of drugs, raw pharmaceutical material, as well as health equipment and services.