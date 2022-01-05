Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT minutes: Omicron outbreak key risk to economic recovery
Business

BoT minutes: Omicron outbreak key risk to economic recovery

published : 5 Jan 2022 at 11:26

writer: Reuters

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 walks past New Year calendars highlighting the year of the Tiger on display at Yaowarat market on Dec 24, 2021. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 walks past New Year calendars highlighting the year of the Tiger on display at Yaowarat market on Dec 24, 2021. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant could have a larger and more prolonged impact than expected on an economic recovery, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

Although, under the baseline scenario, the Omicron outbreak would not derail the overall Thai economic recovery, the outbreak situation remained highly uncertain, said the minutes.

On Dec 22, the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.50% for a 13th consecutive meeting to support the economic recovery.

"The spread of the Omicron variant was a key risk that could hinder the economic recovery going forward, and thus warranted close monitoring," said the minutes.

The country has recorded 2,062 cases of the Omicron variant, or 19.08% of total cases after reopening since Nov 1.

The government earlier reinstated its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrapped a quarantine waiver due to Omicron, having only reopened more broadly on November.

The committee viewed that policy coordination among government agencies was critical to ensure that the economic recovery remained intact.

The Thai economy would grow 0.9% in 2021 and continue to expand by 3.4% and 4.7% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, the minutes said.

Thailand's inflation would increase temporarily in line with global energy prices but would be within the target, the minutes said. The central bank will closely monitor the baht, which remained highly volatile, according to the minutes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

3,899 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

Thailand logged 3,899 new Covid-19 cases and 19 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

08:10
Business

SCB preps with long-term debt rejig

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has prepared long-term debt restructuring for customers to help them survive the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, in line with the central bank's requirement.

07:42
Sports

Port reinforce squad for 2nd leg of T1 with 'Flying Kawin'

Port have signed national team goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, the Thai League 1 club announced on Tuesday.

07:33