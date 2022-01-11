Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
LPG subsidy extended
Business

LPG subsidy extended

published : 11 Jan 2022 at 21:03

writer: Online Reporters

A pump attendant waits for customers. (Bangkok Post file photo)
A pump attendant waits for customers. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Energy Policy Administration Committee will extend the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price cap for another two months to relieve people's living costs, Kulit Sombatsiri, permanent secretary for energy, said on Tuesday.

Mr Kulit, as chairman of the committee, said the LPG price cap at 318 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder, which was due to end this month, will be extended until March 31.

As of Jan 5, the global price of LPG stood at US$682.90 a tonne, which is equal to its retail price of 412 baht per 15-kg cylinder.

He said that the committee also approved a cap of the price of compressed natural gas, also known as NGV (natural gas for vehicles), at 15.59 baht per kg for personal vehicles and 13.62 baht per kg for taxis in greater Bangkok until March 15, with support from PTT.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Raids nab alleged major drug trafficker

Police arrested an alleged major drug trafficker in Songkhla and seized assets worth over 54 million baht for examination during raids in several provinces on Tuesday morning.

18:06
Thailand

Forces told to be 'politically neutral' in by-elections

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the armed forces to remain politically neutral in the upcoming by-elections in Bangkok, Chumphon and Songkhla and support the polls.

17:55
World

Myanmar teak exports to US bypassing coup sanctions: activists

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday.

17:50