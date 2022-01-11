LPG subsidy extended

A pump attendant waits for customers. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Energy Policy Administration Committee will extend the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price cap for another two months to relieve people's living costs, Kulit Sombatsiri, permanent secretary for energy, said on Tuesday.

Mr Kulit, as chairman of the committee, said the LPG price cap at 318 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder, which was due to end this month, will be extended until March 31.

As of Jan 5, the global price of LPG stood at US$682.90 a tonne, which is equal to its retail price of 412 baht per 15-kg cylinder.

He said that the committee also approved a cap of the price of compressed natural gas, also known as NGV (natural gas for vehicles), at 15.59 baht per kg for personal vehicles and 13.62 baht per kg for taxis in greater Bangkok until March 15, with support from PTT.