Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
AAV pulls in B14bn from capital-raising strategy
Business

AAV pulls in B14bn from capital-raising strategy

published : 19 Jan 2022 at 07:08

newspaper section: Business

Thai AirAsia planes park at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 20, 2020. (Photo: @airasiaTh Twitter account)
Thai AirAsia planes park at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 20, 2020. (Photo: @airasiaTh Twitter account)

SET-listed Asia Aviation (AAV), the majority shareholder of Thai AirAsia (TAA), completed fundraising of 14 billion baht to strengthen its financial position for a future rebound.

Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of AAV, said the recent rights offering to its existing shareholders of 1,714,285,714 ordinary shares worth 3 billion baht, derives from strong support and confidence from shareholders despite the current economic downturn and uncertainties from the viral situation.

The issue was fully subscribed within five days after it was available on Jan 10 at the ratio of 5.7625 existing ordinary shares to 1 ordinary share at an offer price of 1.75 baht per share.

The latest rights offering is set as the final phase of AAV's 14-billion-baht capital-raising plan which was given approval along with the company's restructuring plan at the shareholders meeting on Nov 26, 2021.

The company previously increased its registered capital by offering 8.8-billion-baht worth of private placements as well as 2.2-billion-baht convertible bonds.

Mr Tassapon said once the virus situation is eased, the company will commit to strive and lead in order to grow sustainably.

He said the positive response from its shareholders and investors throughout the whole process reflects confidence in the company and long-term growth potential amid the crisis.

TAA and local airlines faced two nationwide lockdowns that grounded aircraft in April 2020 and July 2021.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Protest groups call for action on rising living cost

Members of the 24 June Democracy group, the Labour Network for People's Rights and the Thalufah group rallied outside Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday.

18 Jan 2022
Thailand

Thanathorn's painting NFTs sell for 3.3 milion baht

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has sold three of his paintings in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction for more than 3 million baht on Tuesday, with most of the proceeds going to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) group.

18 Jan 2022
Thailand

Come back (soon)

Covid restrictions are set to ease, with a lowered alert level, changes to colour-code zones, expansion of sandbox provinces and revival of Test & Go entry all under discussion.

18 Jan 2022