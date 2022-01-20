Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
KBank denies reporting Binance deal
Business

KBank denies reporting Binance deal

Local exchanges nervous about giant

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 06:55

newspaper section: Business

writer: Pornkamon Teerapiboonkun

Kasikornbank (KBank) denied announcing a partnership with Binance, the world's largest digital exchange, saying it is interested in establishing and investing in digital asset businesses, but has not decided on how to proceed with such projects.

Binance recently announced a partnership with Gulf Energy Development Plc (Gulf) to study the feasibility of establishing a digital exchange in Thailand.

Peeradej Tanruangporn, chief executive of digital asset exchange Upbit Thailand, said Binance has been trying to penetrate digital asset markets in Southeast Asia and around the world.

He said cooperation between Binance and Gulf is not yet solid and with KBank's denial, traders should wait to determine if Binance is able to launch a digital exchange in the Thai market.

Mr Peeradej said Binance may find it difficult to apply for a licence from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on its own, requiring cooperation with local businesses to penetrate the market.

Binance attempted to enter the Singapore market about five months ago, but failed owing to its opaque customer vetting process.

Peer-to-peer businesses can sometimes be viewed as unsafe by regulators as their processes are not verifiable by authorities.

In a similar vein, Binance was charged by Thailand's SEC last year for operating a domestic assets programme without a licence.

Commercial banks and digital asset exchanges, including Upbit Thailand, are continuing to negotiate with possible partners.

Zipmex Thailand's chief executive Akalarp Yimwilai said local digital asset exchange operators would suffer if Binance successfully enters the market because it is a global leader with more experience and investment products.

"Whichever company can provide good, convenient service at a low cost will get the majority of customers," said Mr Akalarp.

He said the entry of Binance will undeniably increase competition in the industry, giving customers more choices.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thamanat out

Executive members of Palang Pracharath agreed to oust secretary-general Thamanat and his faction on grounds of causing rifts in the party.

19 Jan 2022
World

Prince Andrew quits social media

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew has deactivated his social media accounts, users said Wednesday, as he faces a US civil case for sexual assault.

19 Jan 2022
World

5G rollout disrupts flights into US from across the world

Airlines around the world are adjusting their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to the US over fears that a 5G rollout by AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc near American airports could interfere with key safety systems.

19 Jan 2022