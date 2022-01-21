Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Apec session to focus on carbon credits, tax
Business

Apec session to focus on carbon credits, tax

published : 21 Jan 2022 at 04:52

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

The meetings are expected to focus on sustainability. REUTERS
The meetings are expected to focus on sustainability. REUTERS

The carbon tax and carbon credit markets will be major topics of discussion at the finance ministers' meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand this year, says Fiscal Policy Office adviser Woratai Kosolpisitkul.

The Apec finance ministers' meeting is scheduled before the leaders' meeting. The two themes of the finance ministers' meeting are sustainable finance and the digital economy, Mr Woratai said.

Sustainable finance focuses on the use of fiscal tools to create sustainability, such as green bonds and a carbon tax to combat climate change.

A meeting of finance ministry deputy permanent secretaries and deputy central bank governors of Apec nations is scheduled for March 16-17 to set the meeting agenda.

A subsequent meeting is planned for ministries' director-generals during June 24-25 to wrap up all details.

The 2022 Apec summit in Thailand is geared towards business sustainability, which should become more important once the pandemic is controlled.

As host, Thailand wants to chart a future for the region after Covid-19 is under control. Apec nations want to promote long-term growth that is resilient, inclusive, balanced and sustainable.

The theme for Apec 2022 is "Open. Connect. Balance."

The 21 member economies of Apec account for 38% of the world's population and around 59% of its GDP.

The Thai business sector is expected to introduce the bio-, circular and green economic model for discussion, and propose capital funding to help businesses in the 21 economies during the Apec Business Advisory Council meetings, aimed at providing advice to leaders.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

MUNICH: Former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in Munich, according to the findings of a damning independent report presented on Thursday.

20 Jan 2022
Thailand

Illegal job seekers from Myanmar caught in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: Eighty-three people were arrested after crossing the border illegally from Myanmar into Thong Pha Phum district on Thursday, police said.

20 Jan 2022
Thailand

Man robs, sets fire to convenience store in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A robber carrying a gun set fire to a 7-Eleven store's counter and made off with 6,000 baht in cash and remained at large.

20 Jan 2022