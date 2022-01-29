Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Panel studies THAI funds
Business

Panel studies THAI funds

published : 29 Jan 2022 at 07:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A Thai Airways International jet sits parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A Thai Airways International jet sits parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Cooperative Promotion Department (CPD) has established a panel to study proposed increased investment in Thai Airways International (THAI).

Wisit Srisuwan, the department's director-general, said that a subcommittee on investment under the National Committee on Cooperative Development (NCCD) on Friday considered a proposal that 87 cooperatives, all of them THAI creditors, be allowed to invest in debentures to raise capital and buy THAI's shares so they can convert debt into equity shares.

THAI owes 45 billion baht in debt to the cooperatives. The proposal was submitted by the Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives of Thailand.

The cooperatives argued that the proposal will boost THAI's financial liquidity and help the airline benefit from its rehabilitation plan.

The proposal is likely to help the cooperatives reduce bad loans with the help of the NCCD, though the subcommittee still needs further information on risk management because the rating for THAI's debentures has been downgraded, Mr Wisit said.

"The panel will study the financial liquidity of the 87 cooperatives to see how much investment can be increased without its affecting their operations and the confidence of members," he said.

The findings must be submitted to the subcommittee within one month, Mr Wisit said. He added it will present its recommendations to the NCCD in March.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

After Myanmar coup, detainees' families search for answers

Nearly a year after his son was last seen being hauled away by Myanmar junta troops, 66-year-old Win Hlaing says he just wants to know whether he is alive.

09:16
World

No, athletes are not dying from Covid-19 vaccines

The conspiracy theory that athletes are collapsing or dying after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine resurfaced this week after two prominent voices advanced the idea.

08:38
Business

4% growth projection

The FPO maintains its average forecast for Thai economic growth at 4% in 2022, but the Omicron variant remains a challenge for the economy.

08:18