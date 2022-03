Thailand plans to sell up to B265 govt bonds in April-June

The government plans to sell up to 265 billion baht ($7.86 billion) of government bonds in the April-June period as part of debt management plans, according to the Finance Ministry.

The baht-denominated bonds will be sold domestically.