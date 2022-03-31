Trio unveils new set of credit cards

From left: Mr Brown, Mr Rathian and Ms Chew display giant replicas of the series of 'KTC-Agoda Mastercard credit cards'.

Credit card firm Krungthai Card (KTC), digital travel platform Agoda and payment technology company Mastercard have joined forces to launch the "KTC-Agoda Mastercard credit card", aimed at travel lovers.

The three partners claim this is the first co-branded credit card in Asia and it is taking place at the right time as they see a trend of more people starting to travel again, given the easing of restrictions in many countries.

KTC president and chief executive Rathian Srimongkol hopes the cards will be well received by members of the public who love to travel.

"We expect to reach 150,000 KTC-Agoda Mastercard credit card members within five years," he said.

Mr Rathian said the new credit card offers value and special privileges for hotel, accommodation and flight reservations as well as other full-service travel and tourism-related services via Agoda's digital platform.

John Brown, Agoda's chief executive, said the launch of the cards would go some way to help speed up the recovery of the tourism industry in Thailand.

As the Songkran festival in Thailand draws near, Mr Brown said while many people like to visit domestic destinations, an increasing number of people also want to visit Europe during the holiday period.

Aileen Chew, country manager at Mastercard for Thailand and Myanmar, said the initiative is aimed at supporting the local and international tourism sectors in their recovery.

As the world adjusts to a new normal and travel slowly resumes, Mastercard is collaborating with key partners to connect more consumers to travel destinations all over the world, she said.

There are three versions of the KTC-Agoda Mastercard credit card: the KTC X–Agoda World Rewards Mastercard, KTC-Agoda World Rewards Mastercard and KTC-Agoda Platinum Mastercard.