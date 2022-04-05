Section
World Bank cuts Thai growth outlook to 2.9% this year
Business

World Bank cuts Thai growth outlook to 2.9% this year

published : 5 Apr 2022 at 10:41

writer: Reuters

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.9% this year, down from a prediction of 3.9% seen in December, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Weakening global demand will slow growth in goods exports, while the fallout from the Ukraine-Russia war will weigh on domestic consumption, external demand and tourism, the agency said in a statement. The economy expanded 1.6% last year, among the lowest growth rates in Southeast Asia.

Business

Exports may grow 5% amid Ukraine war

Thai exports are expected to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5% to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) reported on Tuesday.

11:38
Business

Vietnam police detain ex-Bamboo Airways chairman’s aide in probe

Vietnam police detained the aide to Bamboo Airways former Chairman Trinh Van Quyet as part of a widening probe in alleged stock manipulation at real estate developer FLC Group, which he founded.

11:31
Business

