Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Exports may grow 5% amid Ukraine war
Business

Exports may grow 5% amid Ukraine war

published : 5 Apr 2022 at 11:38

writer: Reuters and Post reporters

Khlong Toei port, Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Khlong Toei port, Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thai exports are expected to rise by 5% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5% to 8% growth, due to uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) reported on Tuesday.

According to TNSC's forecast, exports would increase by 8% in the first quarter from a year earlier and by 2% to 4% in the second quarter. In the whole of 2021, exports jumped 17.1%.

Exports and tourism were the two sectors driving the economy in February, Bank of Thailand senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant said on Friday.

In February, the value of merchandise exports after seasonal adjustment grew slightly by 0.9% on a month-on-month basis, supported by demand from trade partners.

The export growth was in several categories, such as petroleum-related products and agro-manufacturing products.

Automotive and electronics exports also showed signs of improvement thanks to recovering demand from trading partners.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

March inflation beats forecast, still at 13-year high

Headline consumer price index (CPI) jumped by a higher-than-expected 5.73% in March from a year earlier, the fastest pace in 13 years, driven by stronger prices of goods and energy, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

13:10
Thailand

Four clusters of Covid-19 infections in Korat closely watched

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Health officials are keeping a close watch on four clusters of Covid-19 infections in three districts as cases continue to rise.

12:36
Thailand

Covid hotline prepared for post-Songkran Covid cases

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has prepared its hotline system to cope with the Covid-19 situation after the Songkran festival.

11:40