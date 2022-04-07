Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai industries confidence at 2-year high as activity recovers
Business

Thai industries confidence at 2-year high as activity recovers

published : 7 Apr 2022 at 15:50

writer: Reuters

Supant Mongkolsuthree (Photo supplied)
Supant Mongkolsuthree (Photo supplied)

Thailand's industries sentiment in March reached a 25-month high, bolstered by a recovery in economic activity as Covid-19 restrictions were eased, an industries group said on Thursday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industries sentiment index rose to 89.2 in March from a drop to 86.7 in the previous month.

"The overall situation is nearly normal. People are getting back to work and spending more money," FTI Chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree told a news conference.

However, industries are still worried about the Russia-Ukraine war, which has pushed up the price of energy and materials, he said.

The group is urging the government to further relax travel restrictions to boost the vital tourism sector, which was a key growth engine before the pandemic.

In a separate briefing, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce said consumer spending during the upcoming Thai New Year is expected to drop by 5% to about 107 billion baht, due mainly to high living costs.

Excluding 2020, when the government imposed tight Covid-19 curbs during Songkran holidays, spending will be the lowest in 10 years, university president Thanavath Phonvichai said, referring to the festival that takes place from April 13 to 15.

While the government will allow some Songkran celebrations this year, it has banned the infamous street water fights that in a normal year draw thousands of people into the streets.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Junta-appointed Myanmar central bank deputy head shot

The deputy governor of Myanmar's central bank was shot and wounded in her home in the commercial capital Yangon on Thursday, a junta spokesman told AFP, in the latest high-profile attack on military-linked officials.

17:13
Business

Thailand mulls easing Covid test rules for overseas visitors

Thailand will consider scrapping a mandatory polymerase chain reaction test on arrival for foreign visitors as the country further relaxes its visa rules to attract tourists.

17:04
Thailand

Crane arm breaks, city construction worker killed

A crane arm broke and fell at a construction site near a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Thursday afternoon, killing one worker and injuring another.

16:32