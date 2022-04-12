Cabinet approves B1.4 trn in new borrowing for 2022 fiscal year
published : 12 Apr 2022 at 15:01
writer: Reuters
The cabinet on Tuesday approved new borrowing of 1.41 trillion baht in the current fiscal year to September, up from a previous plan of 1.36 trillion baht, a government spokesperson said.
The new debt is part of a wider debt management plan in the fiscal year, which will bring public debt to 62.76% of gross domestic product, still below the 70% limit, Rachada Dhnadirek told a news conference.