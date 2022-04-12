Section
Cabinet approves B1.4 trn in new borrowing for 2022 fiscal year
Business

Cabinet approves B1.4 trn in new borrowing for 2022 fiscal year

published : 12 Apr 2022 at 15:01

writer: Reuters

People shop at a market in Taling Chan district of Bangkok on Jan 17, 2021. The government plans to increase borrowing to shore up the economy. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
People shop at a market in Taling Chan district of Bangkok on Jan 17, 2021. The government plans to increase borrowing to shore up the economy. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved new borrowing of 1.41 trillion baht in the current fiscal year to September, up from a previous plan of 1.36 trillion baht, a government spokesperson said.

The new debt is part of a wider debt management plan in the fiscal year, which will bring public debt to 62.76% of gross domestic product, still below the 70% limit, Rachada Dhnadirek told a news conference. 

