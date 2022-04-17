Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China Eastern resumes flying Boeing 737-800 jets after crash
Business

China Eastern resumes flying Boeing 737-800 jets after crash

published : 17 Apr 2022 at 16:24

writer: AFP

This file photo taken on Feb 12, 2021 shows a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft parked at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province. (AFP photo)
This file photo taken on Feb 12, 2021 shows a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft parked at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province. (AFP photo)

China Eastern resumes flying Boeing 737-800 jets after crash

Data from Flightradar.com showed that China Eastern flight MU5843 departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9.58am local time (8.58am Thailand time) and landed in Chengdu at 11.03am.

The three-year old Boeing 737-800 series jet later departed Chengdu, also in southwest China, at 1.02 pm and returned to Kunming, with further flights scheduled for Tuesday.

China Eastern flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it nosedived into a mountainside, disintegrating on impact and killing all 132 people on board.

The cause of the disaster, China's deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years, is not yet known.

The accident caused China Eastern to ground all of its Boeing 737-800 series aircraft for safety checks, as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week inspection of the country's vast passenger fleet.

It was a major setback for the return of Boeing's 737 MAX to China, the last big market where the American planemaker is still awaiting approval to fly following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a combined 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

China has retrieved both black boxes from the downed jet, which are currently being analysed at an American lab with the help of investigators from the United States government.

Beijing announced that a preliminary investigation report would be completed within 30 days of the crash.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Presidential candidates refuse to back rival Robredo in Philippine race

Three rivals of Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo refused to back her campaign Sunday, dousing speculation they would withdraw from the race to improve her chances of defeating the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

17:39
Business

China Eastern resumes flying Boeing 737-800 jets after crash

China Eastern resumes flying Boeing 737-800 jets after crash

16:24
World

Myanmar political prisoners not among 1,600 freed in new year amnesty

Families of detained Myanmar protesters had their hopes dashed Sunday after political prisoners were not included in some 1,600 people released by the junta to mark the Buddhist new year.

16:08