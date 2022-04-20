Yoshinoya sacks MD over sexist remarks

People walk past a Yoshinoya location in Tokyo on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

TOKYO: A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said yesterday.

Masaaki Ito, 49, also an executive officer at the parent company, Yoshinoya Holdings Co, was giving a lecture on Saturday on digital marketing for working adults held at Waseda University, where he likened an approach to targeting young female diners to keeping them captive and getting them addicted to drugs.

According to Yoshinoya Holdings, Ito was attempting to get attendees to present marketing strategies for making young women fans of beef bowls when he said, "It's like a plan to get a green young girl from the countryside who doesn't know what's what to use (Yoshinoya) for the first time and get her totally hooked."

He prefaced the remarks with an apology in case it offended attendees, according to Yoshinoya Holdings, which runs a major beef bowl chain offering fast and inexpensive meals of rice topped with meat and other ingredients.

Yoshinoya Holdings said, "They were significantly inappropriate remarks made officially that are completely unacceptable from the perspective of human rights and gender issues."

Ito's remarks triggered droves of critical comments against him on social media. Amid concern the backlash could affect company performance, his removal from both executive roles was decided at a hastily convened board meeting late Monday.

The planned launch event for an "oyakodon" chicken and egg bowl product was quickly cancelled yeserday.

The parent company also said the monthly salary of its president, Yasutaka Kawamura, would be cut by 30% between April and June.

Ito, known as a marketing strategy specialist, had joined Yoshinoya as a managing director in October 2018.

Yoshinoya has more than 2,000 outlets in Japan and abroad, including in China, Indonesia and the United States. Kyodo