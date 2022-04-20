Storm damage at Don Mueang airport estimated at B20m

The storm-damaged new service hall at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The damage at Don Mueang airport caused by a fierce storm is initially estimated at 20 million baht to repair, a Transport Ministry senior official said on Wednesday.

Pisak Jitviriyavasin, deputy permanent secretary, said the figure was only a preliminary estimate made after an inspection following the storm on Monday.

A torrential downpour accompanied by strong winds caused the partial collapse of the roof and wall of the new service hall building. No injuries were reported.

The hall is intended for tour group passengers. Construction was completed in June 2020, but the building has not been opened due to the pandemic restricting air travel.

Mr Pisak, who chairs two panels to looking into the incident, said a possible cause of the collapse was guttering that could not handle the large volume of rainwater dumped by the storm.

The first committee is assigned to look into engineering issues, and the other to study the contract for the hall's construction.

Media reports named Power Line Engineering Plc as the firm contracted to build the 207-million-baht service hall.