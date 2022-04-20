Business booms for Hong Kong restaurants and shopping malls over Easter break

Thousands of shoppers were seen in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Sunday. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's catering and retail sectors have reported a double-digit surge in business during the Easter holidays, despite social-distancing curbs reining in some of their growth, according to industry professionals.

The boom in business was also fuelled by the government's distribution of the first half of HK$10,000 (43,000 baht) in consumption vouchers earlier this month, with residents snapping up goods such as electronics and premium groceries.

Industry professionals estimated that business in the catering sector grew by 20% during the four-day Easter break as more people dined out, while footfall in some shopping centres increased twofold.

"We see many people coming out, especially to shopping malls and other tourist areas such as Sai Kung," according to Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.

"Many people are queuing up to enter restaurants and business has increased to a certain extent. But we still can't operate after 6pm and a two-person limit per table still hinders our growth," he added, referring to the current social-distancing curbs.

Ahead of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions this Thursday, Wong noted that restaurants had begun stocking up on ingredients from suppliers and hired more workers to cope with an expected rise in customers.

"Last year, business bounced back suddenly and we were caught by surprise. Many food suppliers were not able to supply enough materials, so that's one thing we have to get ready for," Wong said.

The first phase of relaxed measures will allow for an extension in dine-in services at restaurants from 6pm to 10pm, with up to four people per table.

Gyms, beauty and massage parlours, cinemas, game centres, theme parks and places of worship will also be allowed to reopen.

But not every restaurant group has benefited from higher traffic during the break.

"People have already spent their consumption vouchers and bought whatever they needed. The two-person limit per table has also made it harder," said Mike Chan Kok-chu, director of the Happiness Group, which runs five restaurants and employs about 1,000 staff.

Still, he added that he hoped for a 20 to 30% increase in people dining at his eateries after restrictions were relaxed, as his company had planned set meal deals for when the four-person limit takes effect.

Peter Shiu Ka-fai, a lawmaker representing the retail sector, said there was a sharp rise in people heading out during the Easter break, as consumption vouchers had motivated them to spend more at different stores.

The increase in people out and about was quite noticeable as most residents had stayed home during the outbreak, he added.