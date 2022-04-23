Section
Betong prepares for airline arrivals
Business

Betong prepares for airline arrivals

published : 23 Apr 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Thai Tourism Promotion Association (TTPA) met entrepreneurs and the public sector in Yala's Betong district on Friday to finalise plans for accommodating tourists who arrive via Nok Air.

The airline will start direct, thrice-weekly flights from Bangkok to Betong from April 29. Operation days are Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by chief of Betong district Ek Yangaphai Na Songkhla, who was joined by Sunisa Ramkaew, assistant to the secretary of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) and Betong mayor Sakul Lenglakkul at the district's office.

Mr Ek said district authorities and entrepreneurs have prepared tourist destination facilities, Covid-19 screening spots and hygiene facilities for incoming visitors, in addition to arranging emergency help desks at certain locations to provide medical services.

Local tour guides likewise have been taught safety protocols to assist tourists, Mr Ek added.

The district office will assign a committee to further organise a campaign aimed at meeting tourists' demands.

Merasha Araam-arunsri, a member of Betong's cafe and restaurant association, said local caterers are ready to service new visitors.

Most restaurants in the districts are SHA-plus qualified and are offering a 10% discount for food and beverage to Nok Air passengers.

Mayor Sakul added that Nok Air passengers will also receive a 30-40% discount on hotels.

