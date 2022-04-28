Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Factory output unexpecedly dips in March
Business

Factory output unexpecedly dips in March

published : 28 Apr 2022 at 11:15

updated: 28 Apr 2022 at 14:36

writer: Reuters

A worker is on duty at an automobile factory in Rayong province. (Bangkok Post file photo)
A worker is on duty at an automobile factory in Rayong province. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand's factory output unexpectedly dipped in March as higher inflation started to affect industry, while the Russia-Ukraine war remains a key risk, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

The manufacturing production index (MPI) fell 0.1% in March from a year earlier, the first drop in seven months, missing a forecast rise of 2.15% in a Reuters poll and against February's 2.5% increase.

March's output was weighed by lower production of air conditioners, hard disk drives, and non-alcoholic beverages, the ministry said. In the January-March period, the MPI rose 1.41% from a year earlier.

"April (output) may be stable or positive as it was just a little negative last month. We have to wait and see if the war situation will drag on," ministry official Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a briefing, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

However, the output is underpinned by improved economic activity following an easing of COVID-19 curbs while a weak baht is a further boost to exports manufacturing, he said.

Exports rose 19.5% in March from a year earlier, with industrial goods accounting for 82% of the total shipments.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Bangkok mall are real

The Department of Mineral Resources confirmed ammonite fossils recently found embedded in the walkways of Siam Square shopping mall in Bangkok were real.

13:21
World

China megacity mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected Covid case

BEIJING: The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou cancelled hundreds of flights Thursday and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected Covid case, as the battle to contain the coronavirus sweeps across the country.

12:59
World

Kishida to visit Southeast Asia, to discuss response to Russia-Ukraine war

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit five nations in Southeast Asia and Europe over the Golden Week holidays for talks with their leaders, seeking to confirm cooperation with the countries in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine, the government said Thursday.

12:52