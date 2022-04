March factory output dips 0.1% y/y, worse than forecast

A worker is on duty at an automobile factory in Rayong province. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in March unexpectedly fell 0.1% from a year earlier, as higher inflation started to affect industry, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

That compared with a forecast for a 2.15% rise in output in a Reuters poll, and February's revised 2.5% increase.