Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Workers' debt at 14-year high amid price rises, slow growth: survey
Business

Workers' debt at 14-year high amid price rises, slow growth: survey

published : 28 Apr 2022 at 15:59

writer: Reuters

A woman buys food at a market in Silom, Bangkok's central business district. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
A woman buys food at a market in Silom, Bangkok's central business district. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thai workers' debt levels have hit a 14-year high amid sluggish economic recovery and rising living costs driven by soaring fuel prices, a university survey showed on Thursday.

The average debt of each worker's household stood at 217,000 baht this year, up 6% from last year, restraining much-needed domestic spending, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), told a briefing.

"Workers' debts are still increasing. If living costs keep rising, consumer spending will disappear and it will be very difficult for the economy to recover," he said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy may grow just 3% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.5%, due to the fuel impact on consumption, Mr Thanavath said.

At the end of 2021, the country’s overall household debt was 14.58 trillion baht (US$423.2 billion), equivalent to 90.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), among the highest in Asia.

It could reach 93 to 95% of GDP this year, the UTCC president said.

The survey also showed a majority of service sector workers were worried about losing jobs.

The vital tourism sector may not return to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels until 2026, according to Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Three held, B85m haul seized in drug busts in 9 provinces

Police arrested three alleged members of a drug network in separate operations and seized assets worth about 85 million baht during raids in nine provinces.

17:16
World

Cambodia contemplates high-speed train to Thai border

The Cambodian government is considering upgrading several train lines, including the one to the Thai border, to promote trade and increase the mobility of its population.

17:12
Thailand

300 Thai sex slaves

About 300 Thai women are trapped in a Myanmar casino, forced into prostitution across the river from Tak province, says a woman who escaped.

16:44