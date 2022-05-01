PM hails US travel safety survey amid reopening

Locals and tourists watch a sunset from Phuket island's Phromthep Cape on April 9, 2022. (Reuters photo)

Thailand ranked among the top 10 countries that American travellers saw as safe destinations in a survey taken last year.

Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokeswoman, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed Thailand's ranking in annual safety rankings published by travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

In its 2022 State of Travel Insurance Report, based on a September 2021 survey among more than 1,500 Americans, Thailand was placed eighth with a composite score of 65.81.

According to Ms Traisuree, Thailand was among three Asian nations ranked among the 10 safest travel destinations. Ranked first is Canada, followed by Iceland, Sweden, Japan, Ireland, Switzerland, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia.

She said Gen Prayut saw the finding as a boon to the tourism industry as it prepares for a full reopening today. Gen Prayut thanked both the public and private sectors for their concerted efforts, according to Ms Traisuree.

Meanwhile, Wijit Kaewsaitiam, director of Chiang Mai airport, said the airport is ready for an influx of international passengers after the country's entry requirements are eased from today.

He said almost 1,000 people have registered via Thailand Pass system to enter the country under the eased regulations in which fully vaccinated visitors will not be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival but must present proof of vaccination.

According to Mr Wijit, only one airline, Scoot Tiger Air, operates a daily direct international flight between Chiang Mai and Singapore with a daily average passenger count of 100. However, starting from tomorrow, AirAsia will operate a direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, the Royal Gazette has published an announcement signed by Gen Prayut concerning the easing of entry regulations and public health measures to contain Covid-19 which take effect today.

It includes the lifting of Covid-19 screening tests for fully vaccinated travellers and allowing alcohol sales at restaurants until midnight, from 11pm previously, at venues with SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards.

From today, fully vaccinated visitors must register for entry via the Thailand Pass and present proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated travellers must present proof of a negative RT-PCR test administered no more than 72 hours before their trip and have registered via Thailand Pass.