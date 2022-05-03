Cabinet approves imports of animal feed over shortage
published : 3 May 2022 at 14:56
writer: Reuters
The cabinet on Tuesday approved new measures to boost imports of animal feed for a three-month period to ease a shortage following the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman told a news briefing.
The measures, proposed on Monday by the Commerce Ministry, were for up to 1.2 million tonnes of animal feed ingredients, including corn, wheat and barley, for three months.
- Keywords
- animal feed
- commerce ministry