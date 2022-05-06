Japan launches food export initiative with Thailand

Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Genjiro Kaneko (left) and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on hold talks in Bangkok on Thursday. (Kyodo photo)

Japan has launched a trading platform in Bangkok to increase exports of Japanese foodstuffs to Thailand and further promote Japanese cuisine in the kingdom.

The establishment of the Japan Food Export Platform came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government plans to increase the country's annual export of agricultural, forest and fishery products to 5 trillion yen ($38.58 billion) by 2030 from over 1 trillion yen in 2021.

Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Genjiro Kaneko said at the launch ceremony on Thursday that Thailand is an "indispensable country" for significantly increasing Tokyo's farm exports, citing the high popularity of wagyu beef and Japanese strawberries in the Southeast Asian country.

The minister said Japan's farm sector needs to "alter its structure so it can make profits abroad."

Japan plans to set up food export initiatives in eight countries and territories -- including the United States, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the European Union -- by fiscal 2023.

Japan rolled out platforms in Los Angeles and New York in late April.

With the platforms, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry aims to significantly boost exports of Japanese farm products and foodstuffs in partnership with Japanese diplomatic missions abroad as well as overseas offices of the government-backed Japan External Trade Organization.

In a meeting with Kaneko earlier Thursday, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said the talks "are a good opportunity to strengthen the agricultural relationship between Thailand and Japan."

With the two countries marking the 135 years of diplomatic ties this year, Mr Chalermchai hailed long-term bilateral, trilateral and international organization-level cooperation in the agriculture area, according to the Thai ministry.



